AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia does not plan to cancel sunflower seed export tariff

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia’s agriculture ministry has no plans to cancel export tariffs on sunflower seeds, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a deputy agriculture minister. Some lawmakers have called for the tariff to be scrapped in the face of falling prices.

Russia’s sunflower seeds are subject to a 50% export tariff until Aug. 31, 2023, with the minimum charge set at $320 per tonne.

In March, a group of lawmakers in Russia’s parliament called on the government to cancel the duties on at least 2 million tonnes of exports due to falling prices, while industry figures have said there are backlogs in processing and declining quality in the stocks which are being kept in reserve.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said Russia saw a record oilseeds harvest in 2022 of 29 million tonnes, while Russia’s oilseed processing capacity is around 26-28 million tonnes.

Lut said the government was working on increasing Russia’s processing capacity and expects to boost processing capacity by 3 million tonnes over the next year, Interfax reported.

An industry body estimates Russia’s agriculture industry has 8 million tonnes of sunflower seeds in reserve, but will only be able to process 6.4 million tonnes domestically by the end of the season.

Russia sunflower sunflower seed sunflower crop sunflower seed crop

Comments

1000 characters

Russia does not plan to cancel sunflower seed export tariff

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Applicable investment limits: Newly-licenced lending NBFCs must ensure compliance in a year: SECP

Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

KOEN accuses Nepra, others of ‘jeopardizing’ two hydropower projects

Read more stories