Indus Water Treaty: No change can be made unless agreed by both countries: Sherry

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:02am
ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said that no change can be made in Indus Water Treaty unless agreed by Pakistan and India, saying, the “vague” letter from New Delhi for the revision in the treaty aimed at “extracting political mileage on its internal issues.”

“India just cannot unilaterally change the Indus Water Treaty,” the minister said at the Senate sitting, speaking on a point of order jointly raised by Opposition Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Mohsin Aziz, Kamran Murtaza, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur and Mushahid Hussain Sayed over India’s letter on Indus Water Treaty.

The minister said there is “no need to be worried as the country is fully capable to defend its rights bilaterally and at the international level.”

“In the past, there were wars between Pakistan and India but this treaty remained intact—India goes into polls next year that is why it is now giving aggressive statements that are aimed at extracting political mileage on its internal issues,” the minister said.

She said the World Bank can act as a mediator over the issue only with the consent of both the countries.

Rehman said Pakistan has timely raised objections on the construction of controversial dams including Kishenganga, Ratle and Baglihar by India on the rivers meant for Pakistan.

The minister said water scarcity is a serious issue faced by Pakistan and concrete steps are required for the storage of monsoon rains and flood waters.

Progress is under way on the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams, and 16 small and medium- sized dams are being built in Sindh. The opposition leader, in his address, expressed serious reservations over India’s letter on the Indus Water Treaty, and sought Pakistan’s response on diplomatic front in this regard.

He slammed the passage of resolution by National Assembly against the Supreme Court’s verdict on general elections in Punjab.

“This incomplete assembly tried to fulfil its incomplete desires by passing such a condemnable resolution,” he said.

“Each and every step this cabinet takes is tantamount to either contempt of court or violation of constitution,” Waseem added.

Meanwhile, four government bills were passed by the house. They were: Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2022, National University of Pakistan Bill 2023, Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill 2023 and Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill 2022.

