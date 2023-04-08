Capital police registers 1 more case against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan at Ramna police station.

The case has been registered against Imran Khan on the complaint of the magistrate under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Section 500 deals with defamation which may lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine.

Section 505 deals with statements conducing to public mischief and section 138 may lead to imprisonment of up to six months or a fine for abetting an officer, soldier, sailor or airman to an act of insubordination.

According to the copy of the first information report (FIR), the PTI chief used inappropriate language against an officer of an intelligence agency during an interview aired on a private TV channel.

An attempt was made to defame various officers of sensitive institutions by taking their names, the FIR says, adding that Imran Khan also uses social media for his “nefarious designs”.

“This act of accused Imran Khan is a threat to the integrity of the country and the state. The accused spread chaos among various groups, sections, and the army with his speeches,” it states.

The FIR says that strict action should be taken against the accused as per the law so that in the future no one could dare to create hatred among institutions and the public, incite the public to disturb peace in the country, and spread chaos among various groups.

Meanwhile, Golra police station registered a terrorism case against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur who was arrested by D I Khan police on April 6. The case has been registered against Imran Khan on the complaint of the magistrate under sections 7ATA of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121 (Conspiracy to commit offenses punishable by Section 121), 122 (Collecting arms, etc, with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 16-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance).

The complaint said that audio of Ghandpur aired on different TV channels in which Gandapur can be heard speaking about bringing ammunition to another person Asad Khan for the long march.

