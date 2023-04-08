IHC restrains police, FIA from arresting PTI’s Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, restrained the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Murad Saeed, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister.

A single bench of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition of the former federal minister, wherein, he requested the court to provide the details of the cases registered against him and prevent his arrest.

Besides barring the police and FIA, the bench also directed them to provide the details of the cases registered against the PTI leader and deferred the hearing of the case for a week.

During the hearing, Saeed’s Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court and requested the court to provide the details of the cases registered against his client and the details of the ongoing inquiry and investigation in other institutions including the FIA.

He also requested the court that Murad should be prevented from being arrested until the decision is taken on the application.

After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench directed the respondent that no action should be taken against the petitioner until the next hearing. Justice Arbab said that the parties would be called and asked regarding the security of the PTI leader and then, an appropriate order will be issued.

In this regard, the IHC bench also issued notices to the police and the FIA and directed them to provide the details of the cases filed against Murad Saeed by next week.

The former federal minister approached the IHC praying the court to provide details of the cases registered against him, avoid arrest and provision of security.

In his petition, the PTI leader said that the interior minister was hurling threats at him publicly. He added that his security has been withdrawn despite serious security concerns.

He filed the petition through his lawyer Sher Afzal and cited the federation, the Islamabad police chief, and the director general (DG) of FIA as respondents. In the petition, he requested the court that an order should be given to provide the details of the cases registered against him and the details of ongoing inquiries and investigations in other institutions including FIA should also be sought.

According to the petitioner, the PTI protested against Imran Khan’s removal from office and thousands of PTI workers were arrested. He stated that the homes of PTI workers have been raided. He further said that it has come to his knowledge through the media that cases have been registered at different police stations in Islamabad at the requests of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

He further said that the banned TTP (Tehrik-e-Talban Pakistan) is threatening him for holding a successful peace rally in Swat against militants but his security has been withdrawn despite serious security concerns.

