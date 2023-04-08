Health Day marked: Need for promoting healthy lifestyles underscored

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘World Health Day’ was marked here on Friday with a firm resolve to raise awareness among the people about healthy lifestyle so as by following healthy approach, burden of diseases could be checked.

To mark the day, different events were held in which speakers highlighted importance of quality life. April 7 is marked as the World Health Day celebrated all over the world. Speakers said that health is a priceless blessing of Allah Almighty. The provision of health facilities is the basic right of every human being. Only a healthy person can live a healthy life.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers of Health Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir participated as special guest in the awareness seminar organized at Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Kamran, Prof. Munazah, Prof. Nooreen. Akmal, Prof. Munaza Qayyum, Prof. Balqees Shabbir, Prof. Shamsa, Prof. Naveed, Assistant Prof. Hafiz Dr. Shahid Latif, Dr. Yahya Gulzar from World Health Organization and Dr. Naeem Majeed from Bill Gates Foundation also participated.

Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, in his address thanked the caretaker provincial health ministers for their visit. He highlighted the importance of World Health Day. VC also presented commemorative shields to the caretaker provincial health ministers, Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir.

Dr. Javed Akram said that Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal has always organized seminars on important topics related to health and spread awareness among the people.

