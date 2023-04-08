AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health Day marked: Need for promoting healthy lifestyles underscored

Muhammad Saleem Published April 8, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 06:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘World Health Day’ was marked here on Friday with a firm resolve to raise awareness among the people about healthy lifestyle so as by following healthy approach, burden of diseases could be checked.

To mark the day, different events were held in which speakers highlighted importance of quality life. April 7 is marked as the World Health Day celebrated all over the world. Speakers said that health is a priceless blessing of Allah Almighty. The provision of health facilities is the basic right of every human being. Only a healthy person can live a healthy life.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers of Health Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir participated as special guest in the awareness seminar organized at Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Kamran, Prof. Munazah, Prof. Nooreen. Akmal, Prof. Munaza Qayyum, Prof. Balqees Shabbir, Prof. Shamsa, Prof. Naveed, Assistant Prof. Hafiz Dr. Shahid Latif, Dr. Yahya Gulzar from World Health Organization and Dr. Naeem Majeed from Bill Gates Foundation also participated.

Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, in his address thanked the caretaker provincial health ministers for their visit. He highlighted the importance of World Health Day. VC also presented commemorative shields to the caretaker provincial health ministers, Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir.

Dr. Javed Akram said that Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal has always organized seminars on important topics related to health and spread awareness among the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan healthcare health facilities World Health Day Fatima Jinnah Medical University healthy lifestyle

Comments

1000 characters

Health Day marked: Need for promoting healthy lifestyles underscored

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories