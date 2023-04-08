Prohibited funding case: FIA summons Asad Umar

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued summon to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Umar in the prohibited funding case.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz has received the summon whereby Asad Umar is directed to appear before the FIA Lahore on April 14.

The PTI is facing allegations of spending millions of rupees on its political campaign in 2013 by receiving funds from prohibited foreign sources and Asad Umar was the incharge of this campaign, sources said, adding: “The PTI has allegedly kept the source of receiving these foreign funds secret and has not declared it in any forum.”

It may be noted that FIA Lahore has registered FIR No 52/2022 dated October 5, 2022, in the prohibited funding case, in which PTI leader Hamid Zaman and others were arrested.

