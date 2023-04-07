AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2023 10:53am
AUGUSTA: Co-leader Viktor Hovland took advantage of ideal weather conditions to fire a scorching opening round 65 at the Masters on Thursday and the Norwegian said he is prepared to stay hot even as temperatures plunge this weekend.

Hovland is in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm after nailing an early eagle and five birdies to post his lowest round at a major at seven-under par.

The 25-year-old, who resides in Stillwater, Oklahoma, said he has recently spent time playing golf while bundled up. “The few weeks that I’ve had at home the last two months, I would say it’s been really cold, and I’ve played with three, four layers in 30-degree weather,” Hovland told reporters.

“I’ve definitely had enough practice in those types of conditions. But I haven’t played Augusta National in that type of weather, so that will be interesting to see how that goes.”

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday and the weekend will see temperatures drop into the 40s with heavy rain on Saturday with more showers and cool conditions forecast for Sunday’s final round.

Hovland, who stood out as much for his play as the bold floral pattern on his shirt, said it is easier to protect a lead than gain ground when conditions deteriorate.

“If you’re five, six, seven shots back, it’s really difficult to make up that much ground if this place is playing very difficult,” he said. “So obviously getting off to a nice start is key this week.”

Rashid D Habib golf tournament to start on 19th

After his bogey-free round, Hovland said another key was staying humble lest the famed course humbles you.

“If you get a little too cocky and you want to push a few spots that you probably shouldn’t, it will punish you very quickly,” he said.

