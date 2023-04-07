Army determined to support just cause of Kashmiris: COAS

AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday said the Pakistan Army is determined to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threats and is determined to support the just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC). He was briefed on the situation along the LOC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

The army chief also met with officers and troops on the forward positions. He emphasized upon troops to extend all out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

COAS Munir appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale. He further said Pakistan Army was resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threats.

Earlier, COAS General Syed Asim Munir was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

Kashmir LOC COAS ISPR Pakistan Army IIOJK Kashmiris UN resolutions COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

