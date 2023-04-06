AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden report on Afghanistan blames Trump for degraded US operations

Reuters Published April 6, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a summary of after-action reports on the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that laid blame on his predecessor Donald Trump, saying "there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans" could have fundamentally changed the trajectory.

The 12-page document acknowledged that the administration learned lessons from the withdrawal, and now errs on the side of "aggressive communication" about risks in a destabilized security environment.

Biden inherited a depleted operation in Afghanistan from Trump that crippled its response, John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

US working to get dozens of Americans from Afghanistan: Blinken

"Transitions matter. That's the first lesson learned here. And the incoming administration wasn't afforded much of one," Kirby said. Biden was left with a stark choice - withdraw all U.S. forces, or resume fighting with the Taliban.

The report points to "deliberate degradation" by the Trump administration - an accusation that Kirby said refers to the drawdown of U.S. troops ahead during Trump's time in office, the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners, the negotiation of the "Doha agreement" to end the war without the local government and the virtual freezing of an Afghan visa program.

The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as the former Western-backed government in Kabul collapsed with surprising speed and the last U.S. troops withdrew. Under Biden's Republican predecessor Trump, the U.S. made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.

"America is on a stronger strategic footing more capable to support Ukraine and to meet our security commitments around the world, as well as the competition with China, because it is not fighting a ground war in Afghanistan," Kirby said.

Donald Trump US Joe Biden Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Taliban U.S. troops

Comments

1000 characters

Biden report on Afghanistan blames Trump for degraded US operations

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

US envoy meets finance minister Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral cooperation

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

Read more stories