AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Gulf markets retreat as recession worries weigh

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:47pm
Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as mounting evidence of a U.S. economic slowdown fuelled worries about a possible global recession.

The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March as demand cooled, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to the lowest in nearly three years.

Fed fund futures are indicating a 62.5% chance of the U.S. central bank pausing its rate hikes in May and a 51.3% chance of a rate cut at its July meeting, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, extending losses from the previous session, hit by a 1.3% decline in Retal Urban Development Co.

The Saudi bourse saw more price corrections as traders move to secure gains in the current uncertain atmosphere, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com.

Most Gulf markets decline as economic worries persist

“Global sentiment affected local stocks after U.S. economic data altered expectations.”

However, the index posted its third weekly gain of 3%. Earlier this week, the benchmark registered sharp gains after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to further cut oil production.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.4%.

Shares in UAE-based currency exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services climbed 16.5% above its listing price on its market debut.

In Abu Dhabi, the index retreated 0.3%, while the Qatari index fell 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index tumbled 1.8%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory.

The Egyptian market is coming under increasing pressure as risk aversion increases among investors on a global and local stage, Reyad said.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     eased 0.1% to 10,906
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.3% to 9,471
 DUBAI            dropped 0.4% to 3,415
 QATAR            declined 0.2% to 10,342
 EGYPT            fell 1.8% to 16,709
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.1% to 1,886
 OMAN             lost 0.9% to 4,756
 KUWAIT           down 0.4% to 7,725
==========================================
