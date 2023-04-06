AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Ushna Shah takes a stand against ‘bullying’ and ‘ostracising’

Published 06 Apr, 2023
Actor Ushna Shah took to Instagram on Thursday to ruminate the notion of forgiveness, bullying and mob-justice this Ramazan. In a series of Instagram stories, the actor spoke at length about her own experiences.

Sharing photos of colleague Feroze Khan and the late Aamir Liaquat Husain, she stated how she will always advocate against “bullying, ostracising and leading people into a state of irreparable despair”.

Photo: Instagram @ushnashah
Photo: Instagram @ushnashah

She attributed it to her own experience being trolled, most recently in the aftermath of her wedding. The actor explained that she knew how that can damage a person’s mental health.

Actor Ushna Shah ‘disgusted’ after wedding guest ‘violates terms of attendance’

“It is a punishment far too harsh for most alleged crimes. It is not for myself or for the online mob to ‘forgive’ for nothing was done to us. I simply won’t be a part of mob justice for I have seen it end a life, that too not long ago, and that trauma will always stay with me,” she said.

Photo: Instagram @ushnashah
Photo: Instagram @ushnashah

Shah also spoke about standing with and supporting women, even if it inevitably means crucifying men in the court of public opinion.

“We are in an age where it is our duty to stand in solidarity with fellow women, that might make men guilty until proven innocent, and that might seem unfair, but that’s the price they now pay for what we have endured since the dawn of mankind. This solidarity does not entitle us to punish until there is nothing left to do but mourn the accused,” she wrote.

Shah concluded by saying that she has been dragged into this narrative since day one and seemed like she wanted to clearly state her stance.

“I will not enable, nor will I ostracise and bully.”

Shah also shared a picture of herself with her ‘Habs’ co-star Feroze Khan.

Photo: Instagram @ushnashah
Photo: Instagram @ushnashah

In October 2022, Khan’s ex-wife Aliza Sultan opened up about the alleged physical and psychological violence she has faced at the hands of Khan. Emergency room records that were made public contained medical reports that confirmed the abuse.

Shah sided with Sultan saying, “I’m still processing this and am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Aliza as well as Sultan and Fatima.”

Back then, Khan had denied the accusations and issued a statement of his own. “I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly,” he had written in an Instagram story.

Sarwat Gilani, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy condemn Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan Ushna Shah

