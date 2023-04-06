It’s about time govt revisited its strategy about judiciary

It is quite unfortunate that the higher judiciary is now being assailed by the government for its failure to stand up against military dictators in the past. That the country has an independent judiciary and a vigorous press is a fact.

It is understandable that a three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict voiding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision on elections to the Punjab Assembly has upset the incumbent government immensely.

As per universal practices, however, the government or any group or individual has the right to criticise verdicts that are made by courts. But criticism of courts’ verdicts is always subject to certain norms and rules. This time, it increasingly appears, the government has gone too far insofar as its attacks on the higher judiciary are concerned.

It seems that this beleaguered government is making efforts to gain greater control over judges through its naked aggression against certain judges, which is on display for quite some time.

It is about time the government revisited its strategy in relation to higher judiciary or the apex court in the greater interest of democracy and rule of law in the country.

Khan Nawaz Ranjha (Gujrat)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023