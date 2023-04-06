AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.31%)
OGDC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PPL 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (14.42%)
SNGP 39.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.84%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,047 Increased By 13.2 (0.33%)
BR30 14,408 Increased By 73.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 39,824 Increased By 106.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 14,813 Increased By 51.8 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FJC vandalism case: ATC extends interim bail of Swati till 17th

Fazal Sher Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati till April 17 in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case registered against him and other leaders.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas extended the interim bail of Swati in a case registered for alleged vandalism at the FJC during the appearance of PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 18.

The City police on March 19 registered two different First Information Reports (FIRs) at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station, claiming that the PTI leaders and workers attacked police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

In FIRs against the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and other leaders included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

During the hearing, Swati’s counsel Babar Awan said that such cases are made on political grounds. After the appearance of Imran Khan in the court, cases were registered against hundreds of PTI workers, he said.

He said that the PTI leadership respects the law and court and regularly appeared before the court.

The court, after hearing arguments, extended Swati’s interim bail till April 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC Azam Khan Swati PTI FJC

Comments

1000 characters

FJC vandalism case: ATC extends interim bail of Swati till 17th

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories