FJC vandalism case: ATC extends interim bail of Swati till 17th

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati till April 17 in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case registered against him and other leaders.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas extended the interim bail of Swati in a case registered for alleged vandalism at the FJC during the appearance of PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 18.

The City police on March 19 registered two different First Information Reports (FIRs) at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station, claiming that the PTI leaders and workers attacked police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

In FIRs against the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and other leaders included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

During the hearing, Swati’s counsel Babar Awan said that such cases are made on political grounds. After the appearance of Imran Khan in the court, cases were registered against hundreds of PTI workers, he said.

He said that the PTI leadership respects the law and court and regularly appeared before the court.

The court, after hearing arguments, extended Swati’s interim bail till April 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023