AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US private hiring cools more than expected in March: survey

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2023 05:45pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US private employers eased their pace of hiring in March, data from payroll firm ADP showed Wednesday, in a further sign that the economy is cooling after aggressive actions to rein in inflation.

Employers added 145,000 jobs last month, markedly lower than the revised 261,000 figure in February and weaker than analysts expected.

A strong labor market may encourage optimism that the United States can avoid a major recession after a quick succession of interest rate hikes by the central bank, but policymakers have been eyeing higher wages as they can also feed into inflation.

“Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing,” ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down,” she added.

While sectors like leisure and hospitality continued to see larger gains in employment, other areas such as financial activities and professional services saw declines.

In March, workers’ pay growth decelerated as well, with annual gains slipping to 6.9 percent for those who did not change jobs, according to the recently revamped ADP report which includes wage data.

For workers who changed jobs, pay growth was at 14.2 percent, cooling slightly as well.

The data offers a preview of the government employment report due on Friday, although ADP’s figures do not always align with official numbers.

Overall, data indicates the labor market is “only gradually softening in response to a rapid increase in interest rates,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

But the impact is expected to broaden as monetary policy ripples through the economy, she said.

US private hiring

Comments

1000 characters

US private hiring cools more than expected in March: survey

Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 ends session on a flat note

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

'Donor fatigue': deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Read more stories