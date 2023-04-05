ECP top brass to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday called its important meeting today (Wednesday) to deliberate upon the three-member bench’s decision of the Supreme Court, which directed the election body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, 2023.

The ECP sources said the meeting would consider the decision of the Supreme Court, which nullified its earlier decision about the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that the meeting would also deliberate upon the legal aspects and prospects of the implementation on the apex court’s decision.

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

The ECP has also directed its legal wing to receive the copy of the Supreme Court’s decision for further deliberations.

The three-member apex court bench on Tuesday struck down the ECP’s order, delaying elections from April 30 to October 8. The court also directed the ECP to fix May 14 as ‘election day’, besides directing the federal government to provide all possible support for the elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023