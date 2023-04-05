AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
CM inspects free flour supply centers

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid surprise visits to the free flour centers established at Cooperative Training College, Hockey Stadium, and Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

During his visits, he appreciated the arrangements and commended the performance of the staff from various departments, including the administration and police.

The CM inquired about the availability of flour supply from the public and directed the staff to address any complaints immediately.

When some citizens reported issues related to the verification process in the Benazir Income Support Program or their CNICs, he verified their CNICs under his supervision, distributed flour to them, and encouraged them to register in the BISP.

