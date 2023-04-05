PML-N lawyers protest outside SC

ISLAMABAD: Legal fraternity belonging to ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday held a protest demonstration outside Supreme Court against the apex court three-member bench’s verdict, nullifying the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s earlier decision to delay the polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of lawyers belonging to PML-N gathered outside Supreme Court on the Constitution Avenue and chanted slogans against the apex court’s decision.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans such as “We reject the one-man show” and “No to the decision by minority”.

The protesting lawyers were also joined by Special Assistant Ata Tarar and other leaders of the party who were chanting slogans against the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, which in its verdict nullified the ECP’s earlier decision about delay the polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and directed the election body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, 2023.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, senior PML-N leader Barrister Mohsin Ranjha regretted that the case should have been heard by a full court as demanded by the government and its allied political parties.

“Pakistan is supposed to be run by elected representatives. The elected representatives were demanding a full court of the apex court to hear the petition but, unfortunately, it could not happen,” he said, adding that if it could have a decision by the full court then it would have been accepted by all.

According to him, with the decision of the three-member bench, the demands for justice could not be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements were in place outside Supreme Court as large contingents of law enforcement agencies were deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023