AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N lawyers protest outside SC

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Legal fraternity belonging to ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday held a protest demonstration outside Supreme Court against the apex court three-member bench’s verdict, nullifying the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s earlier decision to delay the polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of lawyers belonging to PML-N gathered outside Supreme Court on the Constitution Avenue and chanted slogans against the apex court’s decision.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans such as “We reject the one-man show” and “No to the decision by minority”.

The protesting lawyers were also joined by Special Assistant Ata Tarar and other leaders of the party who were chanting slogans against the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, which in its verdict nullified the ECP’s earlier decision about delay the polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and directed the election body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, 2023.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, senior PML-N leader Barrister Mohsin Ranjha regretted that the case should have been heard by a full court as demanded by the government and its allied political parties.

“Pakistan is supposed to be run by elected representatives. The elected representatives were demanding a full court of the apex court to hear the petition but, unfortunately, it could not happen,” he said, adding that if it could have a decision by the full court then it would have been accepted by all.

According to him, with the decision of the three-member bench, the demands for justice could not be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements were in place outside Supreme Court as large contingents of law enforcement agencies were deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court ECP PMLN Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections Ata Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N lawyers protest outside SC

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories