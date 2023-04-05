AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Treatment of ailing elephant: International experts reach Karachi

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: A seven-member team of international experts reached Karachi for the treatment of elephant, Noor Jahan, at Karachi Zoo, and held a detailed meeting with the administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman and the management of Karachi Zoo on Tuesday.

According to the details, a delegation consisting of experts from Egypt, Bulgaria, Germany and Austria reached the Karachi Zoo Tuesday where they had a detailed discussion with the Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman regarding the treatment of the elephant.

Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi, zoo veterinarian Dr Aamir Ismail, Abida Raees, director of Pakistan Animal Welfare Society Mahira Umar and other officers were also present.

These experts belong to the animal welfare organization, Four Paws, an organization having a global reputation for the care and treatment of animals around the world.

Administrator Karachi told the team that all arrangements are complete for treatment, medicines, X-ray, crane and special lighting in the elephant enclosure.

He thanked the team of experts for coming to Pakistan on the invitation of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the treatment of Noor Jahan, the elephant.

Administrator Karachi said no effort will be spared in the care and treatment of the animals present in Karachi Zoo.

Dr Amir Al-Khalili, the head of the team, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and said that on Wednesday he will start the regular treatment of elephant Noor Jahan and if a minor operation is required, that will also be done. He said that according to the initial report, the elephant is suffering from joint pain due to which one of its legs is affected and the elephant is facing difficulty in walking.

He said that animals can get this kind of disease and it is a normal thing. The delegation also reviewed the arrangements made in relation to the treatment in the elephant enclosure and the medicines, injections and other facilities ordered for the treatment.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi thanked the members of the Four Paws and appreciated their services at the global level and welcomed them to the zoo. Coming to Karachi is a special expression of the love of animals by the members of this organization, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Zoo Dr Syed Saif ur Rahman elephant

Comments

1000 characters

Treatment of ailing elephant: International experts reach Karachi

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories