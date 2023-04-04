AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Red Cross to cut 1,500 jobs over funding crunch

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2023 09:33pm
Follow us

GENEVA: The Red Cross announced Tuesday that it would cut 1,500 jobs over the next 12 months in a drive to slash costs due to a funding crunch.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said an expected drop in humanitarian assistance budgets over the next two years was forcing it to make significant cuts.

“ICRC will need to be more deliberate in directing efforts towards programmes and places where we can have the greatest impact, in line with our mandate to provide life-saving relief and protection services to people living through armed conflict and violence,” it said in a statement.

The Geneva-based organisation said that its governing board on March 30 had approved 430 million Swiss francs ($474 million) in global cost reduction through early 2024.

While the exact details and timelines for the cuts were still being worked through, ICRC said it was clear that “approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide will have to be cut over the coming 12 months.”

“The number of people impacted will be minimised as much as possible by reducing positions first and foremost through a recruitment freeze and natural turnover,” it stressed.

The cuts also mean that “at least 20 of currently 350 locations around the world will close,” ICRC acknowledged, adding that it would “also be scaling back and closing some of our programmes”.

It said it still remained unclear how many people currently receiving aid would need to do without due to the cuts.

The ICRC has 20,000 staff spread across more than 100 countries.

ICRC initially appealed to donors for 2.8 billion Swiss francs for its work this year.

It has now revised down its budget to two billion francs, but it stressed “we still need significant support from our donors to cover our humanitarian operations this year.”

The ICRC, which was founded 160 years ago, had already cautioned in several media interviews last month that it might be heading towards a significant budget shortfall for 2023 that could entail cuts.

At the time, it said that out of its 10 biggest operations – Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen – only Ukraine appears set to be fully funded this year.

In Tuesday’s announcement, it acknowledged that it was facing several simultaneous challenges, with a number of pledges not materialising even as costs during the last quarter of 2022 were higher than expected, due among other things to inflation.

“Because of these factors, we started 2023 carrying forward a deficit of approximately 140 million” Swiss francs, it said.

At the same time, it pointed out that it operates “in the same financial environment as the rest of the humanitarian sector”, which has been hit by “difficult global financial and economic trends”.

United Nations agencies have also been sounding the alarm that many of their humanitarian operations are dramatically and increasingly underfunded.

Red Cross ICRC

Comments

1000 characters

Red Cross to cut 1,500 jobs over funding crunch

SBP raises key policy rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 21%

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker US data

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Babar Azam returns to lead as Pakistan announce ODI, T20I squads for New Zealand series

Read more stories