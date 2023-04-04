AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.25%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
OGDC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PAEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.33%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yield rises amid weak auction results

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 01:28pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday as an auction witnessed weak demand amid uncertainty about the Bank of Japan’s ultra-low rate policy.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.375%, its highest since March 10.

The auction for the 10-year bonds received bids worth 3.77 times the amount sold, significantly lower than a ratio of 7.55 times seen at the previous auction.

The auction’s tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, widened to 0.11 point from zero point at the previous auction, another sign of weak demand.

“The BOJ has a good chance of tweaking its yield curve control policy by June, so investors did not want to add the 10-year bonds to their portfolios at the beginning of the fiscal year,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“The BOJ may not absorb all of the 10-year bonds from the market via its regular bond buying after cutting the minimum size of the planned JGB purchases.”

The central bank last Friday reduced the minimum size of its planned JGB purchases for all maturities over the next three months, while boosting the maximum size of the purchases. Yields on other tenors rose, with the 20-year JGB yield climbing 3 bps to 1.095%.

BOJ bought record JGBs last year to defend ultra-low rate policy

The 30-year JGB yield jumped 4.5 bps to 1.340%.

The 40-year JGB yield jumped 6 bps to 1.555%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to -0.025% and the five-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 0.140%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.16 yen to 147.55, with a trading volume of 16,850 lots.

Bank of Japan Japan government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yield rises amid weak auction results

SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

Read more stories