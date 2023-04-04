AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
New Zealand ex-PM Ardern becomes trustee of Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023
LONDON: Britain's Prince William has named Jacinda Ardern, the former prime minister of New Zealand, as a new trustee for his multi-million pound environmental award, the Earthshot Prize.

William, heir to throne, set up the prize in 2020 with the mission of finding solutions to the planet's biggest environmental problems through new technologies and ideas.

Prince William awards Earthshot prizes as US visit wraps up

Ardern joins Earthshot's board of trustees as it gears up to select finalists for the 2023 award. Last year, five winners were each awarded 1 million pounds ($1.24 million) at a ceremony in Boston, United States.

Prince William said he was grateful that Ardern, who unexpectedly stepped down as New Zealand's leader earlier this year, was joining the team.

"Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

