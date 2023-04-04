AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.25%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
OGDC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PAEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.33%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets swing as oil surge weighs on Fed rate hopes

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2023 12:14pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed Tuesday as concerns about the impact of surging oil prices on inflation offset data indicating a slowing US economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its interest rate hikes.

Crude held on to Monday’s surge of more than six percent that came after top producers announced a surprise output cut, providing a fresh headache to central bankers as they battle inflation.

Regional investors were given a positive lead from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Dow chalked up healthy gains after a closely watched gauge of US factory activity from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) missed forecasts and showed a fifth consecutive month of contraction.

Analysts said the figures suggested the world’s top economy was showing signs of slowing down and could give the Fed room to ease up on its rate hiking cycle.

Eyes are now on US jobs data due Friday will provide the latest snapshot of the economy and the effects of monetary tightening.

Last month’s turmoil in the banking sector had increased bets that monetary policymakers would pause their tightening early, while news Friday that US inflation – as judged by the Fed’s favoured measure – eased further in February had given dealers an extra spring.

However, OPEC’s shock weekend announcement of a production cut of more than a million barrels a day sent inflation fears soaring again as oil prices jumped more than six percent.

“The services ISM equivalent on Wednesday will, realistically, be more telling about the state of the US economy (and inflation) than (Monday’s) release,” said National Australia Bank’s Ray Attrill.

Asian shares ride high in Q1 but steel for US inflation data

“But that hasn’t stopped markets from lifting (their) US recession probabilities, something to which higher oil prices were already contributing earlier Monday.”

Fed St Louis president James Bullard told Bloomberg News that the move could make the bank’s task harder, but added: “Whether it will have a lasting impact I think is an open question.”

In early trade, Asia markets fluctuated.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Wellington were in the green but there were losses in Hong Kong after five days of gains.

Sydney was down ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision. Manila and Jakarta also fell.

And while equities have enjoyed a positive few weeks, JPMorgan Chase’s Marko Kolanovic warned that they “are set to weaken for the remainder of the year” owing to lingering concerns over the banking sector, oil shocks, and slowing growth.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 28,243.97 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 20,232.50

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,305.32

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $80.74 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $85.23 per barrel

Dollar/yen: UP at 132.74 yen from 132.35 yen Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2403 from $1.2420

Euro/pound: UP at 87.81 pence at 87.79 pence

New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 33,601.15 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,673.00 (close)

Asia’s stock

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets swing as oil surge weighs on Fed rate hopes

SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

Read more stories