AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.24%)
DGKC 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.14%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 73.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.84%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
PPL 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 106.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.74%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,013 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,237 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,618 Decreased By -271.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 14,717 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may gain further to 3,963 ringgit

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 11:33am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may gain further to 3,963 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 3,853 ringgit.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from 4,425 ringgit reveals a break above the key barrier of 3,853 ringgit. The breaks increased the chance of a gain into 3,963-4,072 ringgit range. However, time is against bulls.

April 5 is one of the important 24 solar terms. Called “Bright and clear”, it is frequently identified as a turning point of market.

The uptrend is likely to reverse around 3,963 ringgit, instead of the higher 4,072 ringgit, as bulls may not be given enough time to push the price towards 4,072 ringgit.

Palm posts biggest jump in two months after crude oil rally

On the daily chart, the contract has stabilized above 3,859 ringgit.

The break above this barrier is confirmed valid.

The next resistance will be at 4,009 ringgit, which is pretty close to 3,963 ringgit (hourly chart).

Together, these resistances may stop the bounce and trigger a decent correction.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may gain further to 3,963 ringgit

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Read more stories