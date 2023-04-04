AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Policy formulated to address air pollution, NA told

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has been informed that a National Cleaner Air Policy has been formulated to address the growing issue of air pollution and recurring problem of smog in major cities of the country.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the house on Monday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the main objectives of the policy are formulating a framework for improving air quality, citizens’ health, food security, reducing trans-boundary air pollution and expanding economic activity.

She further said that the policy identified priority interventions including implementation of Euro-5 and Euro-6 fuel quality standards, enforcement of emission standards for industries, prevention of burning of agriculture residues as well as open burning of municipal solid waste and promoting low emission cooking technologies.

Responding to another question, the minister said that despite a meager overall contribution to greenhouse gases, Pakistan is greatly affected by climate threats including water stress, desertification glacier melting, extreme weather events and the spread of disease.

She said these threats pose severe challenges to Pakistan in terms of ecology, agriculture, economic development and sustainability with no significant visual benefits. However, the government has proactively taken initiatives to address the climatic impacts to turn the challenges into opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Sherry Rehman National Cleaner Air Policy

Comments

1000 characters

Policy formulated to address air pollution, NA told

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories