CM pays surprise visits to flour distribution centres

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid surprise visits to free flour distribution centres in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made for the convenience of citizens.

Upon reaching the flour distribution point at the Smart Marriage Hall in Kasur, the CM found the centre closed and expressed his indignation at the premature closure of the centre. Upon raising the shutter, he found that the staff were engaged in other work.

The staff could not provide satisfactory answers to his questions regarding the sudden closure of the centre.

Mohsin Naqvi issued a warning to deputy commissioner of Kasur and Assistant Commissioner (City) Rizwan ul Haq was removed from his post. The CM emphasized that strict action will be taken against whoever made the wrong decision to close the centre. He stated that it is neither a way nor a justification to close the centre before 4 o'clock, the official closing time.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi made surprise visits to the free flour distribution centres at the Mughal marriage hall and gymnasium hall in Nankana Sahib to review the arrangements made for the convenience of the citizens. He appreciated the arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the process of providing flour to the people.

The CM inspected the verification process and helped some in their verification under his supervision.

He noted that the arrangements are better than before and flour is given to the citizens with dignity. 'I congratulate the administration and others for the good arrangements,' he said and added that there has been an improvement in this good work due to the hard work of the concerned staff.

The CM enquired about the facilities from visitors and directed to accelerate the process of flour supply, and maintained that it should not take much time to supply flour to the citizens. ‘I am visiting flour distribution points to monitor the performance of the administration,’ he stated and concluded that there should be plenty of flour bags at the centres and no one should return without taking flour.

