IK speeches: LHC issues notice to Pemra chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to Chairman and director operation Pemra in a contempt petition of Imran Khan for imposing ban on telecasting his speeches even after the court orders.

Earlier the petitioner’s counsel told the court that a restrictive order against the ban on speeches of Imran Khan was announced by the august court.

He said the court has suspended the notification in question of Pemra but even then the speeches were not being allowed to broadcast.

He said ban on the speeches of Imran Khan was a clear violation of his fundamental rights.

