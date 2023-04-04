KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd. # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23
Summit Bank Ltd 3-Apr-23 6-Apr-23 NIL 6-Apr-23
Data Textiles Ltd # 1-Apr-23 8-Apr-23 8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23
JS Investments Ltd 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Ltd 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Ltd # 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical
Pakistan Ltd 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
EFU General
Insurance Ltd 8-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 55% (F) 6-Apr-23 14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life
Assurance Co. Ltd 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd # 11-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
Co. Ltd.
AGP Ltd 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd # 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 20-Apr-23
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Jubilee General
Insurance Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Ltd 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company
Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Cyan Ltd 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Ltd 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Century Insurance
Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance
Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Philip Morris
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd
Haleon Pakistan 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Ltd (Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance
Company Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize
Products Co. Ltd 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Service Industries Ltd 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 50% (F) 14-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear
Ltd 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 14-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan
Telecommunication
Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage
Cans Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Packages Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Security Investment
Bank Ltd
Askari General 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Insurance
Company Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Agritech Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Crescent Star
Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (B) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Saif Power Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
The United Insurance
Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Highnoon
Laboratories Ltd 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b) 20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 Nil 04-05-2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
