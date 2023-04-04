AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd. #                 25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                      1-Apr-23
Summit Bank Ltd                  3-Apr-23     6-Apr-23     NIL                              6-Apr-23
Data Textiles Ltd #              1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                      8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23    50% (F)          31-03-2023     10-Apr-23
JS Investments Ltd               6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23    NIL                             12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Ltd                        10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23    NIL                             12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Ltd #            5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23                                    13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical
Pakistan Ltd                     7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23    20% (F)            5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23
EFU General
Insurance Ltd                    8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23    55% (F)            6-Apr-23     14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life
Assurance Co. Ltd                8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23    NIL                             15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23    950% (F)           6-Apr-23     17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd #                 11-Apr-23    17-Apr-23                                    17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23    NIL                             18-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor               11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23    NIL                             18-Apr-23
Co. Ltd.
AGP Ltd                          12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23    20% (F)           10-Apr-23     19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd                13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23    NIL                             19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd #     13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                    19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23    NIL                             20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd #         14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                    20-Apr-23
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23    25% (F)           14-Apr-23     25-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23    5% (F)            14-Apr-23     25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance
 Company Ltd                     19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23    NIL                             25-Apr-23
Jubilee General
Insurance Ltd                    19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23    40% (F)           17-Apr-23     25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Ltd                 13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23    20% (F)           11-Apr-23     26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company
Ltd                              19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23    NIL                             26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23    20% (F)           17-Apr-23     26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd          19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23    NIL                             26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23    NIL                             26-Apr-23
Cyan Ltd                         20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23    NIL                             26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Ltd              13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    45% (F)           11-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Century Insurance
 Company Ltd                     19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    25% (F)           17-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance
Co. Ltd                          19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    5% (F) 5% (B)     17-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Philip Morris
(Pakistan) Ltd                   20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd.                         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Ltd           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    6% (F)            18-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd
Haleon Pakistan                  20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
 Ltd (Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                   20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance
Company Ltd                      20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Ltd            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Ltd                21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Ltd                     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd            21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance
 Company Ltd.                    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    NIL                             27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize
Products Co. Ltd                 25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23    750% (F)          21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Service Industries Ltd           18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    50% (F)           14-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear
 Ltd                             18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    10% (F)           14-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Pakistan
Telecommunication
Co. Ltd                          19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    NIL                             28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium
 Beverage
Cans Ltd                         20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    NIL                             28-Apr-23
Packages Ltd                     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    275% (F)          18-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance
 Company Ltd                     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    15% (F)           18-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Ltd            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    NIL                             28-Apr-23
Security Investment
Bank Ltd
Askari General                   21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    NIL                             28-Apr-23
 Insurance
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    29% (F)           19-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Ltd                 21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    22.5% (F)         19-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Agritech Ltd                     22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    NIL                             28-Apr-23
Crescent Star
 Insurance Ltd                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    Nil                             28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    25% (B)           20-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Saif Power Ltd                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23    25% (F)           20-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
The United Insurance
Company                          21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23    10% (F)           19-Apr-23     29-Apr-23
Highnoon
Laboratories Ltd                 22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23    200% (F)10% (b)   20-Apr-23     29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd #            25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Ltd               27-Apr-23    04-05-2023   Nil                            04-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

