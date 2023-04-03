AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Apr 03, 2023
Kvitova re-enters women’s top 10 dominated by Swiatek

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 05:47pm
PARIS: Former world No. 2 Petra Kvitova climbed back into he top 10 in the WTA rankings on Monday after winning in Miami, while Iga Swiatek continued to dominate an unchanged top three.

Kvitova, a 33-year-old Czech, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but has never reached the top spot in the ranking, peaking at number two in 2015 and 2019.

She climbed two spots to No. 10 with her first victory in Miami.

The losing finalist, Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion who represents Kazakhstan, had won in Indian Wells in March to climb to seventh and remained in that spot.

Swiatek, a Pole, was injured and unable to defend her Miami title, but still leads the rankings by more than 2,000 points from Aryna Sabalenka with American Jessica Pegula a distant third.

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia retained the fourth place with Tunisian Ons Jabeur fifth.

Italian Martina Trevisan, a quarterfinalist in Miami, entered the top 20 for the first time.

Sorana Cirstea, a 32-year-old Romanian who reached the last eight in Indian Wells and the last four in Miami, jumped 33 spots to No. 41.

WTA rankings as of April 3

  1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8,975 pts

  2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,945

  3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5,605

  4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,990

  5. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,866

  6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4,346

  7. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 4,305

  8. Daria Kasatkina 3,375

  9. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,191 (+1)

  10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,162 (+2)

  11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,035

  12. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2,443 (+1)

  13. Veronika Kudermetova 2,360 (-2)

  14. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2,276

  15. Liudmila Samsonova 2,246

  16. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,210 (+1)

  17. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2,185 (+1)

  18. Victoria Azarenka 2,182 (-2)

  19. Magda Linette (POL) 1,855

  20. Martina Trevisan (ITA) 1,778 (+4)

