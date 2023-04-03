AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
Apr 03, 2023
World

Von der Leyen, Macron to meet in Paris ahead of China trip

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 11:52am
BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch on Tuesday, said the commission, as the two prepare for a joint trip to China later in the week.

Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said in a tweet on Monday that the two leaders will discuss issues including Russia’s war on Ukraine, the energy sector and preparations for their trips to China, including their joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

EU will never accept Russia threat to its security: von der Leyen

Ahead of her visit to China this week with Macron, von der Leyen delivered a sober assessment of Chinese policies, saying China was becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad, replacing an era of reform and opening with one of security and control, where companies in China were required to assist state intelligence-gathering operations.

