Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to visit Poland on April 5: Polish president’s adviser

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 11:45am
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president’s foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

“The visit will take place at the invitation of President (Andrzej) Duda. There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support”, Przydacz told private radio RMF. “It will be an official visit.”

He added Zelenskiy would meet Poles and Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland on Wednesday at Warsaw’s Castle square.

Zelenskiy invites Xi to visit Ukraine

Zelenskiy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States.

Poland is Ukraine’s neighbour and the two countries have deep historical ties. Many Ukrainians fled their country after Russia’s invasion last year, with a large number seeking safety in Poland.

