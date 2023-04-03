AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

Reuters Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 01:37pm
McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its US offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

McDonald's said in an internal email last week to US employees and some international staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said.

Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based fast-food chain said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

McDonald US employees

