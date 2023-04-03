AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
China’s yuan slips on stalling factory data, surprise OPEC+ output cut

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 10:02am
HONG KONG: China’s yuan weakened on Monday, as disappointing factory activity data weighed on market sentiment and a surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ producers revived fears over inflation and the risk of US interest rates staying higher for longer.

Growth in China’s factory activity stalled in March, with the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) falling to 50 in March, down from 51.6 in February.

The private sector survey reading echoed the drop seen in the official PMI data released last Friday.

Still, while manufacturing data remained soft, “service PMI in March released last week showed a significant jump,” said Christopher Wong, a FX strategist at OCBC Bank.

“This underlines that China’s gradual recovery is on track and is being driven by consumer spending.”

The spot yuan opened at 6.8800 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8935 at midday, 190 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.19% weaker than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8805 per US dollar prior to the market opening, weaker than the previous fix of 6.8717.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The yuan’s drop was in line with other Asian currencies, such as the Korean won, as they were hit by a surprise supply cut announced by OPEC+ oil producers and Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Analysts expected the move could lift the price of oil by up to $10 a barrel, which could jolt global inflation higher, fuelling fears of global interest rates staying higher for longer.

The global dollar index rose to 102.959 from the previous close of 102.506.

China’s yuan up on data relief, upbeat official comments; set for 2nd quarterly gain

The offshore yuan was trading 0.07% weaker than the onshore spot at 6.8982 per dollar.

Investors will be keenly watching US non-farm payrolls data for March, slated for Friday, as a gauge for whether the US Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool the economy are working.

A Reuters poll shows that the market is looking for 238,000 jobs added, down from 311,000 in February.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7375 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.39% appreciation within 12 months.

