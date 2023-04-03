Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to import cheap oil from Russia and the first shipment will reach Pakistan next month through a cargo, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, said.

“Pakistan will import cheap oil from Russia next month to facilitate general public as the government has been successful in finalizing talks with Russia in this regard,” Dr Musadik said, adding: “The first shipment will reach Pakistan next month through a cargo and the government would sell cheap oil after receiving this shipment.”

Responding to a question about rationalizing power and gas tariff, Malik said the government will introduce a different tariff for the poor and elite class. He said the government has already made progress in this regard and hoped to issue separate billing for poor and rich classes.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the poor segment will enjoy relief after announcement of this tariff.

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restarted all the development projects stalled by the previous regime of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a statement, she said Shehbaz Sharif always gives top priority to the development and progress of the people, as well as, the reduction of unemployment in the country.

She said what an irony it is that the previous rulers, who snatched bread and sugar from the people, are now making controversial the free flour scheme of Shehbaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that such elements do not want that the people of Punjab may get free flour, free electricity and other facilities like metro bus service.

