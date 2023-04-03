Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi claimed on Sunday that his party had restarted talks with its old allies, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

In a statement, the former Punjab chief minister claimed that the MQM-P was of the view that there was no benefit to continuing to extend support to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The Balochistan government and the GDA are also having reservations over the government’s anti-state policies,” Elahi claimed.

In connection with the alliance, PTI chairman Imran Khan will reveal the next strategy after summoning the meeting of all the parties, he added.

Bashing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Elahi said, “The cabinet meeting has been presided over by absconder Nawaz Sharif, which is a big joke with the nation and the institutions of the state.” He accused the PDM of applying tactics for delaying the elections.