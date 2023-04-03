AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
Pakistan

Minister orders effective enforcement of labour laws

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Afridi has directed for effective enforcement of labour laws and full focus on welfare of workers and increase in their productivity capacities.

He issued these directives during a briefing of the performance of the Directorate of Labour here in Civil Secretariat, said an official handout here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Director Labour Irfanullah Khan gave detailed briefing to the minister on the implementation of law laws, labourer-friendly legislation, labour courts and tribunals.

The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the performance and said that the labour laws of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being acknowledged at national level and even other provinces are also following the labour laws of the province.

The provincial minister further directed the filling of the shortage of staff in the district offices of the department at district level in the newly merged districts.

