KARACHI: SSP District City Arif Aziz had an Iftar with policemen and shopkeepers of Jhatpat market in Lyari area.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kalakot Asif Munawar, SHO Kalakot Imtiaz Mirjat, SHO Chakiwara Sajid Dharejo, Market Association President Abid Baloch, Bilal Baloch and other shopkeepers were also present on the occasion.