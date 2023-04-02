AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP should declare whether it is ‘with or against’ Constitution: Qureshi

  • PTI leader says PPP's silence is not an option
BR Web Desk Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 04:42pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday told PPP’s leadership to announce whether they were standing “with or against the Constitution,” a development that comes as the Supreme Court discusses the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay polls in Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters in Karachi, the PTI leader urged the political parties that wanted to abrogate the Constitution to come out in the open, clarifying that “silence is not an option”.

“Either the PPP stands with the Constitution or it should outright announce that it is abrogating it,” he said.

The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier invited PTI for talks but yesterday he said dialogue was possible with Imran Khan and PTI.

“Sometimes they ask us to come to the assembly and fulfil our responsibility but [at the same time] the National Assembly speaker [Raja Pervaiz Ashraf] is becoming a hurdle,” he said.

“I hope the high court will give a message to the speaker so that PTI members can go to the assembly.”

The former foreign minister said that the ECP had earlier accepted the Supreme Court’s decision by issuing the election schedule. “PML-N and PPP also took part in the nomination papers process,” Qureshi said.

Criticizing the government’s passing of the bill regarding curtailing the chief justice’s powers, he said the Supreme Court’s powers can only be undone through a constitutional amendment.

PTI Imran Khan Shah Mahmood Quershi PM Shehbaz Saharif

Comments

1000 characters
John Apr 02, 2023 04:43pm
No brainer...crooks will stand with crooks!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Miannawazshit Apr 02, 2023 05:23pm
We are with corruption. All else is not our problem.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MKA Apr 02, 2023 05:54pm
Since when has (PTI) the perpetrators of chaos and hoolinganism against The State Law enforcement Institutions become distributors of Constitutional Tamghas. Can they even spell the word constitution.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Khurram Apr 02, 2023 05:55pm
Aoa he is descendant of a ghadar who joined Britishers in war of independence against Muslims.shame on his soul
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PPP should declare whether it is ‘with or against’ Constitution: Qureshi

Malaysia, China ink partnership to stabilise palm oil supply chain

India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel

War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says

5 wounded in Israeli air strike near Homs: Syria state media

Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US

Despite Trump ire, prosecuting ex-leaders is common in democracies

Pakistan not running out of water: report

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Read more stories