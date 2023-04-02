Governor visits Orangi Town

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has visited Orangi Town and interacted with citizens there. He said: “I am grateful to the people for the title of ‘people’s governor’.” The citizens expressed surprise when they saw the governor among them.

Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems. He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices of items.

The governor said that he would visit every place and meet the people.