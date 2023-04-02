AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘The farce of caretaker govts’

Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
Follow us

This is apropos two letters to the Editor under the headline “The farce of caretaker govts” carried by the newspaper on Friday and yesterday. Having read the article written by learned Waqar Rana sahib and the two subsequent letters penned by two other gentlemen, I wish to make the following points in order to add to a wider debate about the current political and economic impasse in the country. Noted political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli had famously said, among other things, that “politics has no relation to morals”. What he had said more than 500 years ago is still a universal truth.

What is also true in this context is that politics has always been played with deception, treachery, and crime. What is however a matter of concern for every citizen is that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is still learning the ropes even after his ouster through a no-confidence vote against him about a year ago. How ironic it is that he himself has contributed to the political mess in the country in a meaningful way by dissolving the assemblies of two provinces ruled by his own party with a view to creating an environment or conditons for snap or immediate general election.

Little did he realize that he had committed a Himalayan blunder for, in politics, you don’t give up power even for one single moment. To conclude, please allow me to tell Imran Khan through these newspaper columns that naivety is important at an early stage—in life or in an undertaking—but a definite impediment later on.

Hina Siddiqui, (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Niccolo Machiavelli

Comments

1000 characters

‘The farce of caretaker govts’

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Election demand reiterated: Imran threatens to launch countrywide street protests

Amendments to sales tax: cement supplies being questioned

Iraq launches new oil refinery to reduce imports

Regular Hajj Scheme-2023: Final number of intended applicants to be decided by 4th: Dar

Pakistan not running out of water: report

PC yet to recover Rs5.2bn outstanding receivables from 13 parties

Read more stories