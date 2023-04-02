PDM trying to find excuses to avoid polls, claims PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Saturday said that the ruling coalition, especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has no issue with the composition of apex court bench as their sole purpose is to find some unconstitutional way out to run away from the elections to save them from a humiliating defeat.

In a statement issue here, he alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition is targeting the superior judiciary to build pressure on the Supreme Court to find some unconstitutional way to defer the polls.

He said that the PML-N is afraid of the elections, as they could not face the masses after what they have done with the country within short span of one year, adding in order to escape the elections, the ruling parties want to drag the election beyond 90 days which is unconstitutional.

He said that the elections in Punjab would certainly come as a “death warrants” for PDM regime and this is the reason the PML-N has decided to boycott the three-judge bench set to hear the Punjab and KP polls case on Monday.

He went on to say that the PML-N is publicly threatening to revolt against the constitution, which is shameful, adding there no logic behind PML-N’s demand for formation of a larger bench as a two-member bench could hear the case in question.

He asked the government think tank to tell the nation whether the suo moto notice by the SC, as a result Imran Khan-led elected government was removed, was heard by the full court.

“The fear of the election has badly disturbed their (PDM’s) memory… I would like to remind the PDM regime that a five-judge apex court bench heard the case and not by the full court which resulted in dismissal of PTI government last year,” he added.

He said that the PTI government not only accepted the decision of the 5-member bench but thanked the honourable court and did not attack the courts like PML-N.

He noted that the PDM has no legal and constitutional justifications to avoid the polls; hence, they are accusing the apex court judges of being biased.

Lashing out ‘imported regime’, he said that there is a complete breakdown of law in the country, as rampant abductions of citizens happening on a daily basis.

“This is not happening in some remote corner of the country but in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other major cities of the country,” he added.

