Apr 01, 2023
Pakistan

Govt files petition to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

  • PM Shehbaz says govt not interested in pursuing the case
BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 05:51pm
The government of Pakistan on Saturday filed a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) to withdraw a curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In its petition, the government wrote that it did not want to pursue the case and expressed a wish to withdraw the appeal filed against the judgment of the country’s top court.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government had decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against Justice Isa.

In a tweet, he wrote that the petition “was based on ill-will & meant to harass & intimidate the honourable Judge at the behest of Imran Niazi”.

Back in 2019, PTI had filed a petition that alleged that Justice Isa had purchased three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he is not a beneficial owner of the flats directly or indirectly. He is expected to become the chief justice of Pakistan in September this year.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday said that Justice Isa and his family were harassed and defamed.

“This was not a reference, but a vendetta by Imran Khan Niazi, a vindictive person, against a fair-minded judge who followed the path of the Constitution and the law,” the statement said.

“The reference was a nefarious conspiracy to divide the independence of the judiciary. PML-N and allied parties had condemned the move even when they were in the opposition.”

It stressed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan misused the constitutional office of the president and President Arif Alvi “became an instrument in the attack on the judiciary and an accomplice to a lie.”

The PMO added that lawyer organizations across the country, including the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), had also opposed the reference and asserted that their opinion was valued.

Parvez Apr 01, 2023 04:57pm
The timing of this is suspect ......
