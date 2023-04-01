AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

Zaheer Abbasi | Tahir Amin Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: For successful completion of the 9th review under the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility, US$3 billion fresh (as opposed to rollovers) external financing commitments from friendly countries are required.

This was stated by the former Finance Minister and noted economist Dr Hafeez Pasha. He added that the IMF wants a government that is focused on implementation of required reforms and is concerned at political uncertainty and economic situation in the country.

Pasha regretted that perception and credit rating of the country has plunged to the lowest ebb which may have increased IMF concerns on whether fresh financing would be provided by Saudi Arabia and the UAE which may explain why the Fund has been asking for commitments in writing from both countries.

UAE, Saudi Arabia: Dar says IMF seeking $3bn ‘guarantees’

Former finance minister said that once the staff level agreement is reached, inflows from multilaterals - Islamic Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Development Bank as well as World Bank and Paris Conference on flood would start materializing to help bridge the financing gap.

Pasha contended that quantum of financing required for the current fiscal year would depend on the trade deficit. Although the trade deficit in February was only $74 million yet it was achieved by squeezing imports and if the same situation remains in the remaining four months of the current fiscal year, financing gap would be less.

Pasha however expressed serious concern that there are $1.8 billion worth of goods in containers, which is not good for the economy.

Former Finance Minister and Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning Dr Salman Shah concurred and stated that shortfall in gross financing needs to bridge the current account deficit and debt servicing may be $3 billion and the Fund requirement is a firm commitment from Saudi Arabia and UAE in this regard.

An anecdotal survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed that the general public has little trust in Ishaq Dar’s capacity to steer the economy towards sustainable growth and hold him responsible for not only the stalled IMF ninth review but also for the high inflation rate, particularly in food items, and the contracting economy that is increasing unemployment levels. Not sure whether the government would be able to implement the agreed conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Pakistan Economy IMF trade deficit current account deficit Dr Hafeez Pasha political uncertainty debts IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar credit rating Economic distress friendly countries

Comments

1000 characters

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Exchange rate, POL prices: Inflation may stay at elevated level: MoF

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories