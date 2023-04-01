Political disputes: PBC again offers to hold APC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) reiterated its earlier stance that it is ready to arrange an All Parties Conference to reconcile differences/ disputes through dialogue including on the election issue.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Hassan Raza Pasha in a statement issued on Friday expressed that they are very perturbed and disturbed over the current situation.

The Judiciary is the third pillar of a State. Supreme Court is a Constitutional institution and the apex court of the land and difference between the judges are not good for this Institution.

They desired that a Full Court meeting of the Supreme Court be called and all internal issues should be resolved in that meeting.

They said that the PBC has time and again requested that in all political issues/ cases Full Court should be constituted to avoid any criticism upon the Supreme Court and its judges and that would also uphold the image of the apex court in public.

