Youm-e-Babul Islam: a day to renew dedication to the pursuit of truth and the elevation of our faith

Press Release Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: The 10th day of Ramazan holds great significance in Islamic history, and it is celebrated annually as Youm-e-Babul Islam. This day marks the founding of the Islamic government in Sindh by a young military commander Muhammad bin Qasim, a notable figure in the rise of Islam in South Asia.

His actions went beyond freeing the subjugated and oppressed people of the region from tyranny; he also introduced them to the universal message of Islam and made Sindh a centre of Islamic civilization and brotherhood.

Muhammad bin Qasim established a just system grounded in the principles of divine sovereignty, tolerance, benevolence, and welfare values. The victory of Islam in Sindh marked the initial stride towards the Pakistan movement because this significant achievement led to the formation of the concept of the two-nation theory.

Hamdard Pakistan’s founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, used to commemorate Youm-e-Babul Islam annually to foster a sense of patriotism in the younger generation. This tradition has been consistently observed to this day.

Hakim Mohammed Said was the torch-bearer of the Babul Islam movement. He translated his vision into reality by establishing the city of knowledge and wisdom, Madinat al-Hikmah, at the site believed to be where Muhammad bin Qasim entered Sindh, as identified by historians.

Youm-e-Babul Islam symbolizes the revival of the pledge and determination to make any sacrifice necessary for the triumph of truth, the eradication of oppression, and the elevation of our faith.

It highlights our religious and national responsibilities to strengthen our country’s ideological foundations through dedication and commitment. May Almighty Allah help us in practicing our faith with sincerity and honesty. Ameen.

