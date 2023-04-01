AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Nepra chief highlights importance of SCADA-III

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chairman National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has said that effective and timely implementation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Phase-III is critical to the evolution of the power sector.

A detailed presentation on SCADA Phase-III up-gradation project was given to Chairman Nepra Engr Tauseef H Farooqi in the presence of Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, at WAPDA House, here on Friday.

Farooqui said he project has become more important in the light of the expected expansion of the power system and the operationalization of the CTBCM structure. An effective SCADA infrastructure will ensure smooth and immediate transfer of data from all over Pakistan substations and generations complexes to the System Operator, allowing it to make effective decisions regarding dispatch, operations and balancing of supply and demand ensuring reliable and affordable national grid operations, he added.

On the other hand, he said, CPPA-G as the market operator is tasked with the settlement of energy transactions on an hourly basis. With the influx of competitive supplier’s demand and generators participating in bilateral contracts, it is expected that the magnitude of these transactions will increase exponentially. Therefore, an effective power system operations, dispatch, control, data acquisition and communication need to be put in place for reliable, accurate and efficient system operations.

The Chairman Nepra directed the NTDC team to constitute and notify project management office as an independent unit to oversee and expedite the completion of the project and ensure all contractual deadlines are met and project is delivered within specified timelines.

nepra Wapda power sector NTDC Tauseef H Farooqi CPPA-G SCADA III

