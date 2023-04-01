AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says Bucha must become 'symbol of justice'

AFP Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 12:32am
Follow us

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for Bucha to become a "symbol of justice" on the one-year anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from the town now synonymous with war crimes allegations.

"We must do everything to make Bucha a symbol of justice... We want every Russian murderer, executioner, terrorist to be held responsible for every crime," Zelensky said at a Kyiv summit on the Bucha crimes.

Earlier the Ukrainian president visited Bucha with leaders of Croatia, Moldova, Slovakia and Slovenia for a commemoration ceremony.

"What happened in Bucha, the Russian army does it wherever it goes," Zelensky said back in Kyiv.

He said the Bucha tragedy exemplified the "systemic genocidal violence, which is the essence of Russian actions in all Ukrainian occupied territories."

White House says Xi-Zelensky talks would be a 'good thing'

Ukraine estimates that around 1,400 civilians died around Bucha, and 637 in the town itself.

Ukraine will use its national judicial system to hold accountable "the majority of Russian murderers and terrorists," Zelensky said.

It will also rely on the International Criminal Court "which is able to prosecute Russian war criminals of various levels within its jurisdiction."

Kyiv is also working on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.

In a video message on Friday evening US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States "will continue pushing for accountability and for justice for as long as it takes."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday accused Moscow of having "allowed, even encouraged" war crimes in Ukraine.

"Russian agression has led to systematic war crimes against Ukraine and its population," he said in a video message played at the Kyiv meeting.

"And far from sanctioning these crimes which go against all the laws of war, Russia's leaders allowed them to happen, even encouraged them, in defiance of international law and with the clear objective of subjugating the Ukrainian nation through violence," said Macron.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky says Bucha must become 'symbol of justice'

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, could increase further

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

IMF board approves $15.6bn loan for Ukraine

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

UAE revokes Russian bank’s licence after US sanctions

Read more stories