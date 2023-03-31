South Africa send Netherlands in to bat in ODI

BENONI, SOUTH AFRICA: South Africa won the toss and sent the Netherlands in to bat in the second World Cup Super League one-day international at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

It was a cool, overcast day with a possibility of rain during the afternoon. South African captain Temba Bavuma said the weather influenced his decision.

“We want to bowl because of the overhead conditions and we are not sure of the wicket,” he said.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said his team was “in a good place” despite losing a series in Zimbabwe 2-1.

“Zimbabwe was great preparation. We probably should have won the series,” he said.

The match is the second in a three-match series. The first encounter in November 2021 was rained off and the remaining two games were postponed because of a Covid scare.

South Africa are seeking to win both games in order to boost their chances of qualifying directly for the World Cup in India in October and November.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Palekar (both RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)