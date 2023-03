SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may break a support of $6.47-1/2 per bushel, and fall into $6.39-1/4 to $6.43 range. The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $6.55-1/4.

A small double-top could have formed around this level, suggesting a target of $6.43.

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.43

A break above $6.50-3/4 may lead to a gain to $6.55-1/4.