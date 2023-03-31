Attempt to smuggle dollars foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah Airport, Karachi on Thursday foiled a dollar-smuggling attempt and recovered $ 23,550 from a passenger, leaving for the United States.

According to the details, the Customs officials at the International Departure Lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi seized $ 23,550 from a passenger who was about to board the Turkish Airlines flight TK 709 to the United States. The seized amount is equivalent to Rs 6.6 million.

The cash was concealed in the shoulder bag of the passenger who had attempted to smuggle it out of the country, Customs officials said.

The individual is currently under investigation and action is being taken against him under the Customs Act, they added. Needless to mention, the government of Pakistan set a limit of $ 5,000 per passenger traveling abroad to avert currency smuggling and make foreign exchange reserves stable.

