AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Attempt to smuggle dollars foiled at Karachi airport

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah Airport, Karachi on Thursday foiled a dollar-smuggling attempt and recovered $ 23,550 from a passenger, leaving for the United States.

According to the details, the Customs officials at the International Departure Lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi seized $ 23,550 from a passenger who was about to board the Turkish Airlines flight TK 709 to the United States. The seized amount is equivalent to Rs 6.6 million.

The cash was concealed in the shoulder bag of the passenger who had attempted to smuggle it out of the country, Customs officials said.

The individual is currently under investigation and action is being taken against him under the Customs Act, they added. Needless to mention, the government of Pakistan set a limit of $ 5,000 per passenger traveling abroad to avert currency smuggling and make foreign exchange reserves stable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs Collectorate of Customs Karachi airport dollar smuggling

Comments

1000 characters

Attempt to smuggle dollars foiled at Karachi airport

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

SC bill hurriedly passed in Senate amid uproar

Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories