U-13, U-16 inter-region tournaments: PCB unveils details of triangular stages

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled details of the triangular stages of Inter-Region U-13 and Inter-Region U-16 One-Day tournaments for 2022-23.

Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar regions will compete in a 30-over U-13 tournament triangular stage, which will commence on 29th April.

In the 50-over U-16 tournament, FATA, Karachi and Lahore regions will compete in the triangular stage starting on 30th April. The top two teams from the triangular stage in U-13 and U-16 tournaments will compete in the final on May 5 and 6, respectively.

In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U-13 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region will take on Peshawar Region on 29th April. On 1st May, Karachi Region will go against Peshawar Region, while on 3rd May; Karachi Region will compete against Lahore Region. All matches including the final between the top two sides are scheduled to take place at Divisional Public School in Faisalabad.

Furthermore, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U-16 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region will feature against FATA Region on 30th April. On 2nd May, FATA Region will take on Karachi Region, while the last match of the triangular stage will be played between Karachi Region and Lahore Region on 4th May. All matches including the final of the tournament will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The Inter-Region U-13 Tournament 2023 was commenced from 12th March in Faisalabad and Karachi. About 16 regions namely Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, D M Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.

In the five-team Pool-A, Karachi Region topped the group with four wins from as many matches and bagged eight points. In the five-team Pool-B, Lahore Region kept their 100 percent winning record and topped the table with eight points from four outings. In six-team Pool-C, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region won four matches each and were tied on eight points, but Peshawar Region topped the pool on better net run-rate.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Region U-16 Tournament 2023 also began on 12th March, where 16 regions were part of the competition. The pool matches were played in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura. Karachi Region topped Pool-A with seven points from four outings, Lahore Region topped Pool-B with eight points and FATA Region topped Pool ‘C’ with eight points from five matches in the tournament.

